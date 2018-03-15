Pierce County Homicide Suspect Shot, Apprehended in Thurston County

A homicide suspect was shot by a Sheriff’s deputy in Thurston County early this morning. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident in Tumwater early this morning.

A press release from Thurston county said that officers with the Tumwater Police Department located the vehicle of a suspect thought to be involved in a Pierce County double homicide at a Comfort Inn just after 1 am Thursday morning.

Three officers and a Sergeant with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office confronted the suspect in the vehicle but he attempted to drive away. At one point the man accelerated toward the sergeant who fire three shots into the car, one hitting the suspect before he drove off.

- Advertisement -

Another deputy rammed the suspect’s vehicle to stop him, and he was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team which includes investigators from Lewis, Mason, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

Comments