Phillip Phillips' new single is also his wedding song

Interscope RecordsIf you weren’t a guest at Phillip Phillips‘ wedding back in 2015, his new single will make you feel like you were there.

The song is called “Dance With Me,” and Phillip it wrote for his wedding to his now-wife, Hannah Blackwell. It was performed at the wedding by Phillip’s friend and co-writer, Tim Bruns, while the couple danced their first dance.

The song is featured on Phillip’s upcoming album Collateral, due January 19. If you pre-order the album now, you’ll get instant downloads of “Dance With Me” and two previously released tracks, “Miles” and “Magnetic.”

Collateral is the American Idol champ’s third album, and the follow-up to 2014’s Behind the Light.

Phillip will take his new music on the road starting in February, with a tour kicking off February 9 in Cherokee, North Carolina. New dates were just announced for cities including Nashville, Dallas, Detroit and Minneapolis. Visit PhillipPhillips.com for ticket info.

Here are all of Phillip’s current tour dates:

2/9 — Cherokee, NC, Harrah’s Cherokee – Event Center

2/10 — Charlotte, NC The Neighborhood Theatre

2/11 — Norfolk, VA Norva Theater

2/13 — Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

2/14 — Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

2/15 — Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

2/17 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

2/18 — New York, NY, Irving Plaza

2/20 — Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle

2/22 — Athens, GA, Georgia Theatre

2/23 — Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

2/24 — Macon, GA, Cox Capitol Theatre

2/25 — Nashville, TN, 3rd and Lindsley

2/27 — Charleston, SC, Music Farm

2/28 — St. Petersburg, FL, Palladium Theatre

3/2 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

3/3 — Ft. Lauderdale, Revolution Live

3/7 — Kansas City, MO, The Truman

3/9 — Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

3/10 — Ft. Collins, CO, The Lincoln

3/13 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

3/14 — Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

3/16 — Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

3/17 — Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

3/18 — Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

3/20 — San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

3/21 — Las Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

3/22 — Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern

3/23 — Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern

3/28 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues

3/30 — Biloxi, MS, Hard Rock Live Biloxi

3/31 — El Dorado, AR, Griffin Music Hall

4/2 — Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s

4/3 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

4/5 — Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom

4/6 — Chicago, IL, House of Blues

4/7 — Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

4/8 — Toronto, ON, The Opera House

4/10 — Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom

4/11 — Louisville, KY, Headliners

4/13 — Robinsonville, MS, Horseshoe Bluesville Casino

4/14 — Chattanooga, TN, Walker Theatre – Memorial Auditorium

