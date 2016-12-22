Petition Calls for Katy Perry, Madonna, Lady Gaga & More to Hold Concert to Compete with Trump Inauguration

Noam Galai/FilmMagicGenerally, all eyes are glued to the nearest screen when there’s a presidential inauguration happening, but a Change.org petition is hoping to change that.

The petition, called Freedom United Concert January 20, 2017, is calling for an all-star concert to take place January 20 at the exact time as Donald Trump‘s inauguration will be taking place in Washington, D.C. The author of the petition wants the concert to also encompass a telethon, to “raise funds for various progressive causes.”

The petition calls for the concert to feature Hillary Clinton supporters like Madonna, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Jay Z, as well as the cast of Hamilton, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and “many others,” with proceeds going to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the NAACP, the Environmental Defense Fund and similar organizations.

The petition further calls for Alec Baldwin to host the event as Donald Trump, with co-hosts including Tina Fey, Samantha Bee, Ellen DeGeneres, Trevor Noah and more.

At last check, the petition has garnered more than 45,500 signatures. Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who is staunchly anti-Trump, has even posted about the concert on his Facebook page