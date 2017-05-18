Peter Cetera greatest hits disc coming Friday

Marcelo Benitez/Latincontent/Getty ImagesNext month, Peter Cetera will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with the other members of his former band, Chicago. To mark the occasion, a new greatest hits collection from the singer and bass player will be released Friday.

The Best of Peter Cetera features Cetera’s all of his top-40 singles, including his two #1 hits: his Karate Kid II theme “The Glory of Love,” and “The Next Time I Fall,” his duet with Amy Grant.

Other hits featured on the disc include the Cher duet “After All (Love Theme from Chances Are),” “One Good Woman,” and “Restless Heart.”

Cetera will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame June 15 in New York City during the Hall’s annual gala, along with current Chicago members Robert Lamm and James Pankow.

Lamm, Pankow and Cetera wrote nearly every major Chicago hit, including “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Make Me Smile,” “Colour My World, “Just You ‘N’ Me,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Baby, What a Big Surprise,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” and “You’re the Inspiration.”

Here’s the track listing for The Best of Peter Cetera, due May 19:

“The Glory of Love” (Theme from The Karate Kid Part II)

“Daddy’s Girl”

“Stay with Me” (From Princess of the Moon)

“The Next Time I Fall [Single Remix]” (with Amy Grant)

“Big Mistake”

“Only Love Knows Why”

“One Good Woman”

“After All (Love Theme from Chances Are)” (with Cher)

“Save Me” (Theme from Baywatch)

“Even a Fool Can See”

“Feels Like Heaven” (with Chaka Khan)

“Restless Heart”

