PETA Criticizes Justin Bieber’s Fur Coat as “Caveman Couture”

Image Group LA/ABCNot surprisingly, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is not a fan of Justin Bieber‘s fur fashion statement. The Biebs was spotted out in Los Angeles Monday night bundled up in a hooded fur coat, even though temperatures were only in the 50s.

“This caveman couture look is a new low for Justin Bieber,” PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange says in a statement. “Coyotes and other animals trapped for ridiculous coats like this one panic and gnaw at their limbs until a trapper arrives to shoot or beat them to death, often orphaning their helpless babies.”

She adds, “It’s always astounding to see someone with such great fortune and fame show no mercy for animals who simply want to be left alone to live with their families.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Justin wore the fur while leaving a holiday party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails in West Hollywood. He was said to be in “great spirits.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments