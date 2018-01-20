Perfect: Ed Sheeran and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged

ABC/Paula LoboIf someone wrote a song like “Perfect” about you, you’d say yes if they asked you to marry them, right?

Ed Sheeran announced on Instagram that he and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged. He posted a photo of himself hugging and kissing Cherry, and wrote in the caption, “Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed [pleased] as well xx.”

Ed, who’s 26, and Cherry, 24, have known each other since they were 11 years old, and went to high school together. They reconnected and started dating in 2015 after he invited her to Taylor Swift’s 4th of July party in Rhode Island.

Last year, Ed said he and Cherry had moved in together and acquired two cats, Calipo and Dorito. He told Ellen DeGeneres in December that Cherry had to take care of him like a baby after he injured himself in a bike accident.

“I couldn’t cut my food, wash, open doors, like I was really, really dependent on Cherry for like the whole thing…for at least a month,” he said.

No word on when the wedding will take place: Ed’s got a world stadium tour planned for this year.

