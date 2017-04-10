Pentatonix take on Queen with “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover

Vijat MohindraIt had to happen: Pentatonix has finally recorded their version of that most classic of classic rock songs — Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The song begins with an entire a cappella section, which of course is perfect for the Grammy-winning group. The video shows the group sitting on a couch, which then moves to a variety of different locations as the group acts out the song’s dramatic lyrics, and “sings” the guitar solo.

You can find the song on the group’s new EP PTX Vol. IV – Classics. The other songs on the album include their Grammy-winning version of Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene,” recorded with Dolly herself, as well as John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” a-Ha‘s “Take on Me,” Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz and the 1941 tune “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

Pentatonix will be touring Japan in May, and in July, they’ll kick off a U.S. tour that starts with three shows at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.

