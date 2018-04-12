Pentatonix singing national anthem at this year’s Kentucky Derby

By Music News Group

Jiro-SchneiderPentatonix is off to the races. The a cappella group will be singing the national anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby next month.

The gig holds special meaning for group member Kevin Olusola, who was born and raised in Owensboro, Kentucky.

“I love the Derby, it’s been a huge part of growing up for me,” he tells Billboard. “When I was a fourth-grader, in my class, we made this thing called Derby Pie, which to this day is still my favorite pie that I have ever had in my life.”

Pentatonix last performed the national anthem together at a Charlotte Bobcats game in 2011. Kevin says the group is putting together a new arrangement for the song.

“We’re going to bring a newness and a swagger to it that can only be done a cappella,” he says.

The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC on Saturday, May 5. Pentatonix’s performance will take place just after 5 p.m. ET.

The group’s new album, PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol 1, comes out on Friday.

