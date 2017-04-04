Pentatonix, Lady Gaga among nominees for 2017 Webby Awards

ABC/Eric McCandlessPentatonix, Lady Gaga and an online series featuring Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates are among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, which celebrate “the best of the Internet.”

Gaga’s special-effects heavy David Bowie tribute from the 2016 Grammys, which she created in partnership with Intel, is nominated in three categories: Branded Content, Branded Live Experiences and Branded Integrated Campaign.

“Jolene,” the Grammy-winning duet between Pentatonix and country music legend Dolly Parton, is nominated in the Viral category. Coldplay‘s video for “Up & Up” is nominated in the Music Video category, as is Beyonce‘s clip for “Formation.”

In the Music (Channels and Networks) category, Live From Daryl’s House, the online concert series featuring Daryl Hall performing with different artists, is among the nominees.

Public voting for the People’s Voice Webby Awards is open from now until Thursday, April 20. A Blue Ribbon panel featuring people like Jimmy Kimmel and Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon bandleader Questlove will select the overall Webby Winners, announced on April 25.

