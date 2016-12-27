Pentatonix Hits #1 with Latest Holiday Album

RCA RecordsIt’s a very Merry Christmas for Pentatonix: their holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas has reached #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 album chart.

This is the a cappella group’s second #1 album, following their self-titled 2015 non-holiday disc. A Pentatonix Christmas has gone platinum and is the fifth best-selling disc of 2016. In addition, the video for the group’s current single, “Hallelujah,” has nearly 100 million views.

The group’s previous holiday album, 2014’s That’s Christmas to Me, is currently sitting at #5 on the chart. It’s reached double platinum status.

There are more good things to come for Pentatonix in 2017: they’re up for a Grammy in the category of Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group for their version of Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene,” featuring Dolly herself.

