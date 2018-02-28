Pentatonix announces new album and summer tour dates

By Music News Group

RCA RecordsPentatonix has a new album and a new tour on the way.

The a cappella group announced they will be releasing PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1 on April 13. The album is an 11-song collection of Pentatonix’s own versions of modern pop songs, including Camila Cabello‘s “Havana.”

This summer, the group will take those songs on the road when they embark on a 39-city North American tour beginning in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 12. The tour runs through September 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12 p.m. local time via PTXOfficial.com, LiveNation.com and the Live Nation app.

Here’s a list of the tour dates:

7/12 — Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

7/14 — Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre

7/15 — Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/17 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/19 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/21 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/22 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

7/24 — Oklahoma City, OK, Zoo Amphitheatre

7/25 — Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

7/26 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion

7/28 — Austin, TX, Austin360 Amphitheater

7/29 — The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

7/31 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre

8/02 — Pelham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/04 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

8/05 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/07 — West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/09 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/11 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/12 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/14 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/15 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/20 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

8/22 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/23 — Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheater

8/25 — Scranton, PA, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/26 — Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

8/28 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

8/30 — Bangor, ME, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

9/01 — Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

9/02 — Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

9/05 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

9/06 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

9/08 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/09 — Allegan, MI, Allegan County Fair

9/11 — Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino

9/13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

9/15 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/16 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

