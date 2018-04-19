Paving, Then Fish Passage Project, Will Add to Traffic on US Highway 12 This Spring

US Highway 12 (which starts in Aberdeen, WA and ends in Detroit, MI) is getting a facelift on our end this Spring. Paving work starting soon will mean some overnight traffic revisions. Then fish passage replacement on a tributary to the Wynoochee River will mean lane swaps near Montesano this Summer.

Construction on US 12 will occur in two phases. The first is a 7-mile paving job between East Sargent Boulevard, east of Aberdeen, and the Wynoochee River Bridge, followed by a fish barrier correction project west of Montesano.

Crews will keep traffic moving through the back-to-back construction projects by doing a majority of the paving work at night.

Shortly after the Fourth of July, WSDOT will begin efforts to remove and replace a small culvert that runs under US 12 just west of Montesano. This project will require crews to reduce US 12 to one lane in each direction around the clock July through November.

All lanes of US 12 are expected to reopen fall 2018.

WSDOT says on their project page that the existing culvert that sends this stream under both directions of US 12 west of Montesano is a barrier to fish passage. The small culvert will be replaced with a larger box culvert to improve stream flows for migratory fish.

This work is part of WSDOT’s Fish Passage Barrier Removal Program, which identifies and removes barriers to fish passage caused by culverts under state highways.

In 2013, a federal court injunction required the state to significantly increase the state’s efforts in removing state-owned culverts that block habitat for salmon and steelhead.

