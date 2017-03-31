Paving Project Begins on State route 8 in Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties

Contractor crews are set to kick off an effort to repave areas of westbound State Route 8 between US 101 in Thurston County and McCleary. The preservation project will repair worn and damaged stretches of highway.

While this work is underway, westbound SR 8 will be reduced to one lane. The single-lane closures are scheduled to occur between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each weekday. Motorists will also encounter a reduced, 35 mph speed limit through the workzone.

Segments of westbound SR 8 between mileposts: 6.75 and 11.5, extending from McCleary to east of the Thurston County line; and 17.25 to 20.63, extending from the vicinity of Summit Lake to the US 101/SR 8 junction.



Crews will begin preliminary work in the area on Monday, April 3. Paving is scheduled to start Tuesday, April 11. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete before July.

Advance information about this project is available from the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

This work occurs very near another SR 8 project in McCleary in which WSDOT is removing fish barriers and replacing them with bridges. Starting in mid-April, crews will reduce SR 8 to one lane in each direction around the clock for two years.

