Pavement Improvement Planned for Olympic National Park Roads

Olympic National Park and Federal Highway Administration staff are working together to repair and improve pavement on roads, parking lots and campgrounds in the western sections of Olympic National Park. The eastern half of the park was completed in 2016.

Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. of Reno, Nevada was awarded a $3.3 million contract by the Federal Highway Administration to complete the project, which will extend the life of asphalt pavement in the Quinault, Kalaloch, Hoh and Mora areas.

The project will be completed in phases and will occur on weekdays only, with the entire project completed by August 18, 2017. The project includes crack sealing and cleaning, pavement patching, micro-surfacing, and new pavement markings and signs. The work will begin next week in the North Shore Quinault area.

Roads will be reduced to one travel lane while the contractor is working and flaggers and pilot cars will be onsite to assist with traffic. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be expected.

“We apologize for the short-term inconvenience caused by this project, but look forward to an improved driving experience for park visitors,” said Olympic National Park Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor. “We ask for patience as we complete this project.”

A timeline of work scheduled for the first three weeks of the project is outlined below:

May 1 through May 5 – pavement patching along the Quinault North Shore Road, July Creek Picnic Area Parking, and the Quinault Ranger Station.

May 8 through May 12 – continuation of pavement patching and beginning of crack sealing and cleaning along the Quinault North Shore Road, July Creek Picnic Area Parking, and the Quinault Ranger Station.

May 15 through May 19 – pavement patching, crack sealing, and cleaning at the Kalaloch Information Station, the Utility and Residence Road, and the Kalaloch Campground.

For current road and travel information, visitors should consult the park website at www.nps.gov/olym or call the recorded Road and Weather Hotline at 360-565-3131.

