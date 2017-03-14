Paul Simon new tour could help save the planet

Myrna SuarezPaul Simon will be hitting the road for a good cause in June.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has just announced a series of U.S. dates that, according to the website Mongabay, will raise money for the ecologically minded E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

The tour kicks off June 1 in St. Augustine, Florida, and is mapped out through a June 28 concert in Denver. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 17.

Earlier this month, Simon took part in an event called Biodiversity Days, a two-day conference sponsored by the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation that was held at North Carolina’s Duke University. Paul is a friend of the organization’s founder, respected biologist and conservationist Edward O. Wilson. Wilson’s 2016 book Half-Earth: Our Planet’s Fight for Life lays out a plan to help the Earth’s ailing environment recover by protecting half of the planet’s land and seas.

Simon, who last year revealed that he had been considering quitting the road, tells Mongabay that being able to help Wilson’s foundation was a motivating factor in his deciding to tour again.

Paul explains, “I said, ‘If I do a tour, I can keep singing, I can keep my skills up. I can keep my band together. And I can give all the profits to Ed.”

He adds, “That will make me feel that I am making a greater contribution than putting more money in my pocket, which I don’t need, or becoming more famous, which I really don’t need.'”

Here are all of Simon’s upcoming tour dates:

6/1 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/2 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre

6/4 — Simpsonville, SC, Heritage Park Amphitheatre

6/6 — Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/7 — Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

6/10 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion

6/11 — Toledo, OH, Zoo Amphitheater

6/13 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/14 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/18 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

6/20 — Billings, MT, MetraPark Arena

6/21 — Missoula, MT, Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

6/23 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

6/24 — Bend, OR, Les Schwab Amphitheatre

6/25 — Lake Tahoe, NV, Havey’s Outdoor Arena

6/28 — Denver, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

