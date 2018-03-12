Paul Simon is "Homeward Bound" for New York

Jessica Gilbert, Image Courtesy of Legacy RecordingsPaul Simon has announced dates for the final leg of his farewell Homeward Bound tour, which will wrap up with four shows in his hometown of New York City and the surrounding area.

The shows are September 15 in Newark, NJ — where Simon was born — plus two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 20 and 21. The fourth show will be announced soon.

The final leg starts September 5 in New Orleans, LA. Tickets for the newly announced leg go on sale Friday, March 16 at 9 a.m. ET. As previously announced, the tour itself will kick off May 16 in Vancouver.

Here are Simon’s new tour dates:

9/5 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

9/7 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

9/8 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

9/11 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

9/12 — Atlanta, GA, Cellairis Amphitheatre

9/14 — Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

9/15 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

9/17 — Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

9/20 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9/21 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9/22 — New York, NY, TBA

