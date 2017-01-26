Patriots & Falcons Fans: Not Lady Gaga Fans

Courtesy of Gaga/NFL/PepsiFans who tune into the Super Bowl next month because they’re big supporters of the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons may be disappointed that Lady Gaga‘s performing during halftime. Why? According to StubHub, neither teams’ fans are big fans of Gaga’s.

As Billboard reports, StubHub cross-referenced the top-10 NFL team cities by which cities purchased the most tickets to Gaga’s most recent concerts. It turns out that New York Jets fans, who finished last in their division, are the biggest Lady Gaga fans.

Based on ticket purchases, fans of the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and the San Diego Chargers are all bigger Gaga fans than Patriots or Falcons fans. The Patriots only rank #8 on StubHub’s list of Gaga fandom, while the Falcons aren’t even in the top 10.

But while there’s crossover between Patriots ticket-buying and Gaga concert ticket-buying, she’s not Pats fans’ top musical choice: their top artists since 2015 are country stars Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band. As for Falcons fans, they bought tickets to Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake shows.

