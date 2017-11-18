Partridge Family star David Cassidy in an induced coma, suffering from organ failure

By Andrea Dresdale

Bobby Bank/Getty ImagesOne-time Partridge Family star and 1970s pop idol David Cassidy is currently hospitalized in Florida in critical condition with organ failure, his rep confirmed to ABC News.

The actor’s rep added that Cassidy was in an induced coma but that “he is currently conscious and surrounded by family.”

Cassidy, 67, is suffering from kidney and liver failure.

Earlier this year, the actor announced that he planned to retire from touring, and later revealed to People that he’s battling dementia. Cassidy, whose grandfather and mother also were stricken with the memory-loss disease, told the magazine of his diagnosis, “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

Cassidy was one of the biggest pop stars in the world in the 1970s, selling around arenas around the globe, his success driven by his role as singing teen Keith Partridge on the TV series The Partridge Family. He’s had a rocky time during the last several years, having been arrested for driving under the influence in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and filing for bankruptcy in 2015. That same year, he was charged in a hit-and-run accident.

Earlier this year, David made news when fan-shot video surfaced of him slurring his words and struggling to remember lyrics during a concert in Agoura Hills, California.

