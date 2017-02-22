Paris Jackson talks about her late father, Michael Jackson, and music as a hobby in latest issue of “CR Fashion Book”

Johnny Nunez/WireImageGracing the cover of CR Fashion Book‘s latest issue is Michael Jackson‘s 18-year-old daughter, Paris Jackson, and inside she talks to Empire creator Lee Daniels about a number of topics, including a quality of her late dad’s that she would take if she could.

“Definitely his strength. He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with as much love and kindness as possible,” she says.

Paris also spills details about her songwriting and being in a band with her boyfriend — making music that’s a mix of, as she explains, The Lumineers and legendary country musician Johnny Cash.

However, she has no desire to follow in her father’s professional footsteps, viewing music as more of a hobby rather than a career.

“I’m in a band. We’re doing it for fun. My boyfriend’s the drummer and we have two others, a bassist and a backup vocalist,” she tells Lee.

“I write music for myself,” Paris adds. “I use it as a way to get stuff out. It’s not something I see myself following career-wise. There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don’t want that to happen.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments