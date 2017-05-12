Pals Ingrid Michaelson and Sara Bareilles re-team for duet on Ingrid’s new “Alter Egos” EP

Cabin 24Ingrid Michaelson just released a new EP called Alter Egos, featuring reworked versions of five songs from her 2016 album It Doesn’t Have to Make Sense. Joining her on one track is her old pal Sara Bareilles.

The last time the two friends sang together was in 2008, when they teamed up to record a holiday duet called “Winter Song.” On Alter Egos, they duet on a stripped-down version of a song called “Miss America.”

Other artists joining Ingrid on the EP include the bands AJR and Lucius, Canadian alternative pop duo Tegan and Sara, and singer/songwriter John Paul White, formerly of the Grammy-winning duo The Civil Wars.

As for why Ingrid chose to release this EP, she says in a statement, “I wasn’t ready to head back into the studio to work on a new album just yet. But this idea, just having fun with some of my crazy talented friends, was a total dream.”

She adds, “Each artist brought a fresh perspective to these songs that meant something so personal to me. It was really exciting to watch them turn into something new and special together.”

Ingrid also has something else new and special she’s working on: a semi-autobiographical half-hour comedy called The Way I Am, which will stream on Hulu. She’ll develop and star in the show.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.