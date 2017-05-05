Overstock.com Reports First Quarter Results for 2017

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures’ t0 platform : OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQB:OSTBP) today reported financial results for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2017.

Key Q1 2017 metrics (comparison to Q1 2016):

Revenue: $432.4M vs. $413.7M (5% increase);

Gross profit: $86.9M vs. $77.3M (12% increase);

Gross margin: 20.1% vs. 18.7% (141 basis point increase);

Sales and marketing expense: $37.6M vs. $31.5M (20% increase);

Contribution (non-GAAP measure): $50.0M vs. $50.0M (0% decrease);

G&A/Technology expense: $51.6M vs. $47.6M (9% increase);

Pre-tax income (loss): ($6.6M) vs. $22.1M ($28.7M decrease);

– Pre-tax income – OSTK retail (non-GAAP financial measure): $1.4M

– Pre-tax loss – Medici (non-GAAP financial measure): ($8.0M)

Net income (loss)*: ($5.9M) vs. $13.4M ($19.3M decrease);

Diluted EPS: ($0.23)/share vs. $0.53/share ($0.76/share decrease);

Q1 2017 results include an impairment charge of $4.5M related to a cost method investment;

Q1 2016 results include a litigation settlement received of $19.5M.

*Net income (loss) refers to Net loss attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc.

“The retail business had a pre-tax income of $1.4 million in Q1 and remains fundamentally sound,” said Overstock founder and CEO Patrick M. Byrne. “Our Medici business cost us $8.0 million pre-tax in the first quarter, which included a $4.5 million impairment charge related to our investment in Peernova. However, I remain confident that we are doing the right thing for our shareholders by having Medici pursue a position of global leadership in blockchain technology.”

Key financial and operating metrics:

Investors should review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Total net revenue – Total net revenue for Q1 2017 and 2016 was $432.4 million and $413.7 million, respectively, a 5% increase. The growth in revenue was primarily due to a 10% increase in average order size. This increase was partially offset by increased promotional activities, including coupons and site sales (which we recognize as a reduction of revenue) due to our driving a higher proportion of our sales using such promotions. In addition, the percentage of revenue we defer from orders taken but not delivered was higher due to increased sales volume at quarter end. These decreases to revenue were partially offset by a decrease in Club O Rewards earned (which we recognize as a reduction of revenue) due to discontinuing rewards on the Club O Silver program in Q4 2016 and a decrease in returns. Our average order size has increased in recent years due primarily to a sales mix shift into home and garden products. We are uncertain how long this trend will continue.

Gross profit – Gross profit for Q1 2017 and 2016 was $86.9 million and $77.3 million, respectively, a 12% increase, representing 20.1% and 18.7% gross margin for those respective periods. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to revenue growth. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a continued shift in sales mix into higher margin home and garden products, partially offset by increased promotional activities.

Sales and marketing expenses – Sales and marketing expenses totaled $37.6 million and $31.5 million for Q1 2017 and 2016, respectively, a 20% increase, and representing 8.7% and 7.6% of total net revenue for those respective periods. The increase in sales and marketing expenses as a percent of revenue was primarily due to increased spending in the sponsored search marketing channels and increased staff related costs.

Consolidated contribution (a non-GAAP financial measure) and contribution margin (a non-GAAP financial measure) – Contribution for Q1 2017 and 2016 was $50.0 million and $50.0 million, respectively, a 0% decrease, representing 11.6% and 12.1% of total net revenue for those respective periods.

Contribution and contribution margin (non-GAAP financial measures – which we reconcile to “Gross Profit” in our consolidated statement of operations) consist of gross profit less sales and marketing expense plus Club O Rewards and gift card breakage and reflects an additional way of viewing our results. Contribution margin is contribution as a percentage of total net revenue. We believe contribution and contribution margin provide management and users of the financial statements information about our ability to cover our operating costs, such as technology and general and administrative expenses, while reflecting the selling costs we incurred to generate our revenues and adding back the reductions in revenue that we recognized for Club O Rewards that have subsequently expired and for gift cards whose redemption is remote. Contribution and contribution margin are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of contribution is that it is an incomplete measure of profitability as it does not include all operating expenses or all non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates for these limitations when using this measure by looking at other GAAP measures, such as operating income and net income. You should review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. For additional information about our non-GAAP financial measures, including “retail pre-tax income” and “Medici pre-tax loss” please see the “Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” section below.

Our calculation of our consolidated contribution and contribution margin is set forth below (in thousands):

Three months ended

March 31, 2017 2016 Total net revenue $ 432,435 100 % $ 413,677 100 % Cost of goods sold 345,528 79.9 % 336,370 81.3 % Gross profit 86,907 20.1 % 77,307 18.7 % Less: Sales and marketing expense 37,618 8.7 % 31,456 7.6 % Plus: Club O Rewards and gift card breakage (included in Other income (expense), net) 671 0.2 % 4,169 1.0 % Contribution and contribution margin $ 49,960 11.6 % $ 50,020 12.1 %

Technology expenses – Technology expenses totaled $29.0 million and $25.7 million for Q1 2017 and 2016, respectively, a 13% increase, and representing 6.7% and 6.2% of total revenue for those respective periods. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff related costs of $1.0 million, an increase of $958,000 in technology licenses and maintenance, and an increase in depreciation of $902,000.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses – G&A expenses totaled $22.6 million and $21.8 million for Q1 2017 and 2016, respectively, a 3% increase, and representing 5.2% and 5.3% of total revenue for those respective periods. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $2.0 million in staff related costs, partially offset by a $438,000 decrease in legal fees.

We continue to seek opportunities for growth, in our retail business and through our Medici blockchain and financial technology initiatives and through other means. As a result of these initiatives, we may continue to incur additional expenses or make investments in, or acquisitions of other technologies and businesses. We also anticipate that our Medici initiatives will incur losses in the near term. These losses, additional expenses, acquisitions or investments may be material, and, coupled with the seasonality of our business, may lead to reduced consolidated income or losses in some periods, and to reduced liquidity. Additionally, we may recognize additional impairment charges from our investments. We are also considering other alternatives for Medici, including a divestiture or raising capital.

Other income, net – Other income, net totaled ($3.7) million and $4.2 million for Q1 2017 and 2016, respectively. The decrease is primarily due to an impairment charge of $4.5 million related to a cost method investment and decreased Club O Rewards breakage of $3.5 million due to discontinuing our Club O Silver rewards program in Q4 2016.

During Q1 2017, we repurchased approximately 604,000 shares of our common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $10.0 million under our stock repurchase plan. All common shares repurchased were recognized as treasury stock. We may repurchase additional shares in the future.

Net cash provided by operating activities – Net cash provided by operating activities was $51.0 million and $63.1 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. The $12.1 million decrease is primarily due to decreased net income.

Free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) – Free cash flow totaled ($13.1) million and ($9.4) million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. The $3.7 million decrease was due to a $12.1 million decrease in operating cash flow, partially offset by an $8.5 million decrease in capital expenditures including costs related to the development of our recently completed new corporate headquarters.

Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing our cash flows and liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and liquidity. Free cash flow, which we reconcile to “net cash provided by operating activities,” is cash flow from operations, reduced by “expenditures for fixed assets, including internal-use software and website development.” We believe that cash flows from operating activities is an important measure since it includes both the cash impact of the continuing operations of the business and changes in the balance sheet that impact cash. Also, we believe free cash flow is a useful measure to evaluate our business since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations and free cash flow measures the amount of cash we have available for mandatory debt service and financing obligations, changes in our capital structure, and future investments, after we have paid our operating expenses. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

Our calculation of free cash flow is set forth below (in thousands):

Three months ended

March 31, Twelve months ended

March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (23,097 ) $ (34,503 ) $ 50,970 $ 63,102 Expenditures for fixed assets, including internal-use software and website development (11,344 ) (19,592 ) (64,033 ) (72,493 ) Free cash flow $ (34,441 ) $ (54,095 ) $ (13,063 ) $ (9,391 )

Cash and working capital – We had cash and cash equivalents of $136.4 million and $183.1 million and working capital of ($21.9) million and ($4.8) million at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

This press release and the May 4, 2017 conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts of trends. These forward-looking statements are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including the amount and timing of our capital expenditures, the mix of products we sell, the results of legal proceedings and claims and the amounts we spend relating to them, the extent to which we owe income taxes, competition, fluctuations in operating results, any inability to raise capital if needed on acceptable terms, our efforts to expand both domestically and internationally, risks of inventory management and seasonality. Other risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to new products and services we may offer, and difficulties with our infrastructure, our fulfillment partners or our payment processors, including cyber-attacks or data breaches affecting us or any of them. More information about factors that could potentially affect our financial results is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 3, 2017. Our Form 10-K and our other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

Overstock.com, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,415 $ 183,098 Restricted cash 355 430 Accounts receivable, net 21,615 28,142 Inventories, net 17,726 18,937 Prepaid inventories, net 2,738 2,112 Prepaids and other current assets 11,789 11,654 Total current assets 190,638 244,373 Fixed assets, net 137,296 134,552 Precious metals 9,946 9,946 Deferred tax assets, net 66,351 56,266 Intangible assets, net 10,099 10,913 Goodwill 14,698 14,698 Other long-term assets, net 12,273 14,328 Total assets $ 441,301 $ 485,076 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 86,089 $ 106,337 Accrued liabilities 81,417 96,216 Deferred revenue 40,187 41,780 Finance obligations, current 3,267 3,256 Other current liabilities, net 1,604 1,627 Total current liabilities 212,564 249,216 Long-term debt, net 43,921 44,179 Finance obligations, non-current 11,003 11,831 Other long-term liabilities 6,840 6,890 Total liabilities 274,328 312,116 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized shares – 5,000 Series A, issued and outstanding – 127 — — Series B, issued and outstanding – 569 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value Authorized shares – 100,000 Issued shares – 28,078 and 27,895 Outstanding shares – 24,963 and 25,432 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 384,942 383,348 Accumulated deficit (150,427 ) (153,898 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,391 ) (1,540 ) Treasury stock: Shares at cost – 3,115 and 2,463 (63,409 ) (52,587 ) Equity attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. 169,718 175,326 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,745 ) (2,366 ) Total equity 166,973 172,960 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 441,301 $ 485,076

Overstock.com, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

March 31, 2017 2016 Revenue, net Direct $ 22,828 $ 26,651 Partner and other 409,607 387,026 Total net revenue 432,435 413,677 Cost of goods sold Direct 20,963 25,406 Partner and other 324,565 310,964 Total cost of goods sold 345,528 336,370 Gross profit 86,907 77,307 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 37,618 31,456 Technology 28,992 25,710 General and administrative 22,610 21,848 Litigation settlement — (19,520 ) Total operating expenses 89,220 59,494 Operating income (loss) (2,313 ) 17,813 Interest income 125 91 Interest expense (710 ) (2 ) Other income (expense), net (3,724 ) 4,156 Income (loss) before income taxes (6,622 ) 22,058 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (340 ) 8,964 Net Income (Loss) $ (6,282 ) $ 13,094 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (379 ) (335 ) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Overstock.com, Inc. $ (5,903 ) $ 13,429 Net income (loss) per common share—basic: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—basic $ (0.23 ) $ 0.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 25,290 25,280 Net income (loss) per common share—diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to common shares—diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 0.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 25,290 25,290

Overstock.com, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, Twelve months ended

March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ (6,282 ) $ 13,094 $ (8,128 ) $ 11,766 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation of fixed assets 7,698 6,189 28,792 24,359 Amortization of intangible assets 945 1,098 3,815 2,649 Stock-based compensation to employees and directors 940 968 4,863 3,716 Deferred income taxes, net (806 ) 7,684 (771 ) 7,469 Loss on investment in precious metals — — (201 ) 1,183 Loss on investment in cryptocurrency — — — 35 Impairment of cost method investment 4,500 — 7,350 — Ineffective portion of loss on cash flow hedge — — — 124 Termination costs of cryptobond financing — — — 850 Other 38 13 381 (6 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 6,527 (951 ) (2,528 ) (800 ) Inventories, net 1,211 603 1,713 5,028 Prepaid inventories, net (626 ) 109 (1,536 ) 2,972 Prepaids and other current assets (1,173 ) 3,107 (1,891 ) 525 Other long-term assets, net (404 ) 12 (1,202 ) (268 ) Accounts payable (20,456 ) (45,515 ) 6,236 10,216 Accrued liabilities (13,689 ) (13,336 ) 16,583 (7,130 ) Deferred revenue (1,593 ) (8,132 ) (2,625 ) (930 ) Other long-term liabilities 73 554 119 1,344 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (23,097 ) (34,503 ) 50,970 63,102 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of precious metals — — 1,610 — Investment in precious metals — — (1,633 ) — Equity method investment — — — (57 ) Disbursement of note receivable (250 ) (2,850 ) (1,068 ) (7,850 ) Cost method investments (453 ) — (5,203 ) (2,000 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — 1,177 43 (9,424 ) Expenditures for fixed assets, including internal-use software and website development (11,344 ) (19,592 ) (64,033 ) (72,493 ) Other (442 ) 29 (416 ) (136 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,489 ) (21,236 ) (70,700 ) (91,960 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Paydown on direct financing arrangement — (54 ) — (288 ) Payments on finance obligations (817 ) (375 ) (2,348 ) (479 ) Payments on interest swap — (141 ) (422 ) (198 ) Proceeds from finance obligations — 3,421 7,978 9,119 Proceeds from short-term debt — — — 5,500 Payments on short-term debt — — — (750 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 11,123 25,150 20,611 Payments on long-term debt (187 ) — (187 ) — Change in restricted cash 75 — 75 75 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 654 — 1,473 77 Proceeds from rights offering, net of offering costs — — 7,591 — Purchase of treasury stock (10,822 ) (308 ) (11,354 ) (321 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — — (621 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,097 ) 13,666 27,956 32,725 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (46,683 ) (42,073 ) 8,226 3,867 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 183,098 170,262 128,189 124,322 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 136,415 $ 128,189 $ 136,415 $ 128,189

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

As described above, contribution and contribution margin (non-GAAP financial measures – which we reconcile to “Gross Profit” in our consolidated statement of operations) consist of gross profit less sales and marketing expense plus Club O Rewards and gift card breakage and reflects an additional way of viewing our results. Contribution margin is contribution as a percentage of total net revenue.

OSTK Retail and Medici pre-tax income or loss (non-GAAP financial measures – which we reconcile to Consolidated pre-tax income or loss) consist of income or loss before taxes of our Retail and Medici businesses, excluding intercompany transactions eliminated in consolidation. We believe these measures provide management and users of the financial statements useful information, because they provide financial results for our separate businesses which are distinct in nature. The material limitation associated with these measures is that they are an incomplete measure of our consolidated operations.

We determined our segments based on how we manage our business, which, in our view, consists primarily of our Retail and Medici businesses. Our Retail business consists of our Direct and Partner reportable segments. We use gross profit as the measure to determine our reportable segments because there is not discrete financial information available below gross profit for our Direct and Partner segments. As a result, our Medici business is not significant as compared to our Direct and Partner segments. Our other segment consists of Medici. We do not allocate assets between our segments for our internal management purposes.

Contribution, contribution margin, OSTK Retail pre-tax income or loss and Medici pre-tax income or loss are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. You should review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

Our calculations of our contribution and contribution margin by Retail Total (which consists of Direct and Partner) and Other (which consists of Medici) are set forth below (in thousands):

Three months ended

March 31, Direct Partner Retail Total

(Direct and

Partner) Other Consolidated 2017 Total net revenue $ 22,828 $ 405,261 $ 428,089 $ 4,346 432,435 Cost of goods sold 20,963 321,297 342,260 3,268 345,528 Gross profit $ 1,865 $ 83,964 $ 85,829 $ 1,078 $ 86,907 Less: Sales and marketing expense 37,325 293 37,618 Plus: Club O Rewards and gift card breakage (included in Other income (expense), net) 671 — 671 Contribution $ 49,175 $ 785 $ 49,960 Contribution margin 11.5 % 18.1 % 11.6 % 2016 Total net revenue $ 26,651 $ 384,269 $ 410,920 $ 2,757 $ 413,677 Cost of goods sold 25,406 309,297 334,703 1,667 336,370 Gross profit $ 1,245 $ 74,972 $ 76,217 $ 1,090 $ 77,307 Less: Sales and marketing expense 31,311 145 31,456 Plus: Club O Rewards and gift card breakage (included in Other income (expense), net) 4,169 — 4,169 Contribution $ 49,075 $ 945 $ 50,020 Contribution margin 11.9 % 34.3 % 12.1 %

Our calculations of OSTK Retail Total (which consists of Direct and Partner) and Other (which consists of Medici) pre-tax income or loss are set forth below excluding intercompany transactions eliminated in consolidation (in thousands):

Three months ended

March 31, Direct Partner Retail Total Other Total 2017 Revenue, net $ 22,828 $ 405,261 $ 428,089 $ 4,346 $ 432,435 Cost of goods sold 20,963 321,297 342,260 3,268 345,528 Gross profit $ 1,865 $ 83,964 $ 85,829 $ 1,078 $ 86,907 Operating expenses 84,538 4,682 89,220 Interest and other income (expense), net (1) 102 (4,411 ) (4,309 ) Pre-tax income (loss) 1,393 (8,015 ) (6,622 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 889 (1,229 ) (340 ) Net income (loss) $ 504 $ (6,786 ) $ (6,282 ) 2016 Revenue, net $ 26,651 $ 384,269 $ 410,920 $ 2,757 $ 413,677 Cost of goods sold 25,406 309,297 334,703 1,667 336,370 Gross profit $ 1,245 $ 74,972 $ 76,217 $ 1,090 $ 77,307 Operating expenses 55,380 4,114 59,494 Interest and other income (expense), net 4,245 — 4,245 Pre-tax income (loss) 25,082 (3,024 ) 22,058 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,045 (1,081 ) 8,964 Net income (loss) $ 15,037 $ (1,943 ) $ 13,094

__________________________________

(1) — Interest and other income (expense), net for the Other segment includes a $4.5 million impairment charge related to a cost method investment.

