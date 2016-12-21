Overstock.com leases office space at Satsop Business Park for customer care call center

The Satsop Business Park’s ready-to-use office space and redundant fiber and power have attracted a leading online retailer, Overstock.com to the Park. On Wednesday, the Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners approved a lease with Overstock.com for 20,000 square feet of office space to house the company’s first customer care call center in Washington State.

The lease is effective January 1, 2017, at which time Overstock will begin moving furniture and equipment in to serve approximately 150 employees. The customer care call center expects to begin hiring in February and be operating by May. Overstock will look to fill positions by tapping into the labor pool of the surrounding five-county region including Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Mason and Pacific.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Grays Harbor community and an ideal place for Overstock to expand its operations,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “The addition of 150 jobs will provide a significant boost to the local economy. We’re all looking forward to Overstock investing in Washington, and in Elma.”

“The Overstock Customer Care center is a perfect fit for Satsop Business Park and we are thrilled they have chosen to put our infrastructure and our people to work,” announced Commission President Jack Thompson. “We would also like to extend our thanks to Governor Inslee and his office, as well as the Department of Commerce for their hard work and support, along with our economic development and workforce partners. Greater Grays Harbor Inc., Thurston County Economic Development Council, Grays Harbor College, Pac Mountain Workforce Development Council, Grays Harbor County and the Grays Harbor P.U.D. were instrumental in Overstock choosing the Satsop Business Park.”

“Overstock.com is excited to become a part of the Grays Harbor community with our newest Customer Care center,” said Overstock.com Senior Vice President Carter Lee. “It’s a win-win situation. Overstock is bringing jobs to the region while at the same time increasing our ability to provide the award-winning customer support that is synonymous with our brand.”

Overstock.com is a pure-play online retailer founded in 1999 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, focusing on home furnishings and décor while offering a wide array of products in other categories. The e-commerce pioneer saw nearly $2 billion in sales in 2015, and was ranked 29th in Internet Retailer’s annual top 500 list of US e-commerce retailers.

Satsop Business Park, a facility of the Port of Grays Harbor, is less than 2 hours southwest of Seattle and 2 hours north of Portland. Located in scenic Grays Harbor County in Elma, Washington, the 1,800 acre mixed-use business and industrial park is approximately 30 minutes from Olympia and the I-5 Corridor. A part of the Grays Harbor Innovation Partnership Zone, the Park is home to more than 30 businesses, offers 600 acres of developed, pad-ready land and buildings supported by super-sized infrastructure, and is surrounded by 1,200 acres of sustainably managed forestland.

