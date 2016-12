Submitted by the Port of Grays Harbor The Satsop Business Park’s ready-to-use office space and redundant fiber and power have attracted a leading online retailer, Overstock.com to the Park. On Wednesday, the Port of Grays Harbor Commissioners approved a lease with Overstock.com for 20,000 square feet of office space to house the company’s first customer […]

