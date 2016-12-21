Overstock.com Eyes Lease at Satsop Business Park

Commissioners at the Port of Grays Harbor today will decide on a lease agreement with the online retailer Overstock.com. The Satsop Business Park may once again have a call center at the base of the Satsop cooling towers.

Executive Director at the port, Gary Nelson, couldn’t give names when he spoke on CoffeeTalk last month, “Been working for about three months, and I think I mentioned maybe the last time we were here about a call center. That’s – I think getting closer. As we mentioned then, there’s more to it than just a location in Grays Harbor.”

Nelson commended his staff at the Satsop Business Park in Elma for their work, “We already have a lease essentially, a draft lease I should say. I’m real proud of their team for being responsive and getting the folks everything they needed to plan.”

The Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council mentioned the possible call center during a September meeting. Meeting Minutes from the Good of the Order said that “Board Chairman of Overstock visited Satsop last week and was impressed with what he saw. They are looking at relocating their call center to the area that would bring in between 150-200 new jobs.”

We’ll have more details later today.

Overstock.com, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, was voted #1 by Forbes Magazine as “Best Retailers to Work For” in 2010. The company employs about 1,500 people according to their website.

