Overstock.com Employers Hosting Hiring Events in Tumwater and Elma

Overstock.com is hosting another round of hiring events next week to detail Customer Service Representative positions opening soon in Grays Harbor.

The company last year announced plans to set up a call center at the Satsop business Park in Elma, with a goal of employing over 200 when the center is running at full capacity.

Meetings are being hosted at WorkSource Thurston County in Tumwater on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 and to 11 am at 1570 Irving Street SW.

A final meeting is being hosted at the Satsop Business Park in Elma on Thursday.

You can also apply online at overstock.com/careers

