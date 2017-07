Submitted by Grays Harbor County Department of Public Services Effective 12:01 a.m.. Friday, July 14, 2017, The Grays Harbor County Fire Marshals’ Office, Fire Districts and Fire Departments will be enacting restrictions on outdoor burning. All residential burning, along with land clearing burning will be prohibited until further notice. Recreational campfires are allowed if built […]

