"Our little principessa": Christina Perri and husband welcome baby daughter

Sergi Alexander/WireImageChristina Perri just received a gift she’ll love for “A Thousand Years.”

The singer and her husband, entertainment reporter Paul Costabile, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. In an Instagram posting Wednesday, Costabile wrote, “The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!”

The two wed in December at New York’s City Hall, four years to the day they met. Paul popped the question in June and wrote on Instagram that it was love at first sight.

“I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago,” he wrote. “I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!”

In August, Christina announced the couple was expecting.

