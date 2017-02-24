Oscar-bound John Legend recalls “incredible” experience at 2015 Academy Awards

In 2015, John and rapper Common performed their nominated song “Glory,” from the movie Selma, on the Oscars telecast, and ended up winning the Best Original Song trophy. The two performed a song in front of a recreation of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led his famous march.

At the podium, John said “Glory” wasn’t just a song about the civil rights era. “The struggle for justice is right now…there are more black men under correctional control today than were under slavery in 1850,” he said. “When people are marching with our song, we want to tell you, ‘We are with you. We see you. We love you. And march on.’”

Looking back at that moment, John told ABC Radio, “It was incredible. We saw the whole crowd just get caught up in that moment and people were brought to tears. And we know it wasn’t just because of us performing: it was the whole moment and what the moment represented.”

He added, “For us to see that and feel that as we were performing, I’ve never felt anything like it on stage before.”



By the way, while John is one of La La Land’s executive producers, he won’t actually win an Oscar if it wins Best Picture. Academy guidelines make him ineligible to share in the award.

