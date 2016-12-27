Orlando Bloom Spends Fun-Filled Christmas with Katy Perry and Her Family

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein CompanyOrlando Bloom seemed to fit right in with Katy Perry‘s family this holiday. He joined his girlfriend, her parents and her siblings for Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Katy and Orlando documented the festivities on social media. In an Instagram video, Katy and her older sister Angela played a game of Pie Face Showdown. Katy lost and got a facefull of whipped cream.

Orlando also played a round of the game, with Katy’s brother, David. Someone off-camera helps things along and pushes the whipped cream into Orlando’s face. “He cheated,” Orlando captions the video.

Katy also posted a picture of gag gifts, writing, “When my whole fam tryna have a peaceful holiday.”

It seems Orlando bonded with Katy’s parents, too. Katy’s dad, Keith Hudson, posted a photo of himself with Orlando on Facebook, showing off a furry new hat. “Me, this dude, and my new hat,” he wrote.

