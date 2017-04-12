Orlando Bloom on breakup with Katy Perry: “We’re friends”

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImageApparently there are no hard feeling between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom following the couple’s breakup last month.

“We’re friends,” the British actor tells ELLE UK. “It’s good. We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Orlando’s first public comments on the breakup reflect something Katy wrote on Twitter in March. “How bout a new way of thinking for 2017!?” Katy wrote. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” She concluded the tweet with the “blowing a kiss” emoji.

