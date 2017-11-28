Organized Chinese Crime Ring Busted Growing Marijuana in Grays Harbor County

Complaints from East County residents led investigators to a large-scale grow operation by Chinese nationals. Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate said in a press release that on November 28, 2017 at approximately 8:30 am, the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force (GHCDTF) oversaw an operation that resulted in numerous search warrants being conducted throughout Grays Harbor County, as well as related locations in Thurston and King Counties.

This investigation first originated when east Grays Harbor County citizens reported to the Sheriff’s Office possible illegal marijuana grows occurring in the outlying area of Elma. Later in the year, McCleary Police also received similar complaints from their citizens. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputies, as well as officers with the McCleary Police Department, identified several possible locations where the suspected illegal marijuana grow operations appeared to be occurring. Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments received similar complaints from their respective citizens as well. On August 1, the GHCDTF took over the investigations.

Throughout the last four months, GHCDTF developed information that numerous homes were being purchased for the purpose of setting up these illegal marijuana grows. The majority of these homes were purchased with cash and information was developed that these purchases were conducted by Chinese Nationals involved in organized crime. The proceeds from these illegal grows appear to be funding other criminal enterprises. Those investigations are on-going.

With the citizen’s passage of I502, the law enforcement community supports the legal operations of marijuana producers, processors, and retailers in this state. They are required by Washington State Law to be licensed and follow strict guidelines. The search warrants conducted today were on marijuana grow operations that not only operated without the proper licenses, but in some cases, the illegal grow operations were set up in restricted areas such as near schools.

Given the scale of this illegal activity, GHCDTF sought assistance from many other law enforcement agencies as well as other entities. Those who assisted with today’s operation included:

GHCDTF, Aberdeen Fire and Police Departments, Cosmopolis PD, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Elma PD, Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Grays Harbor Communications Center, Grays Harbor County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Grays Harbor Fire District #2, Hoquiam PD, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Lewis County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, McCleary PD, Montesano PD, Ocean Shores PD, Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET), Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Port Angeles PD, Raymond PD, South Bend PD, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshalls Office, Washington State Department of Ecology, Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, Western States Information Network, Westport PD.

Law enforcement teams will remain in their respective areas today, processing the scenes, and removing and destroying any illegal marijuana. Tomorrow we will provide updated information as to arrests made and the quantities of illegal marijuana located.

