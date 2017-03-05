Onstage in Australia, Adele confirms she’s married

Simon EmmettAdele sparked rumors that she was married late last year when she was photographed with what looked like a wedding band. Then, at the Grammys, she thanked her “husband” onstage. Now, during a show in Australia, she seemingly confirmed that she and her longtime partner Simon Konecki have, in fact, tied the knot.

In a video posted on the website of the British paper The Sun, Adele is seen onstage in Brisbane talking about writing “Someone Like You.” She says, “I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.”

She continued, “Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person. But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that, and that is what this song is about.”

It’s not know when she and Simon got married, though it’s thought that they did it secretly over the holidays. Their son, Angelo, is four years old.

