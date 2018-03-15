Only wanna be with you: Hootie & the Blowfish to reunite for stadium show July 21

By Andrea Dresdale

Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty ImagesHootie & the Blowfish will be reuniting for a show in July at Atlanta Braves Stadium. But the multi-platinum ’90s band won’t be headlining the gig: They’ll be supporting a country superstar.

Country star Jason Aldean is performing at the stadium July 21, and he’s bringing Hootie along for the show. Hootie frontman Darius Rucker is now a big country star in his own right, but every once in a while, he and the rest of Hootie & the Blowfish reunite, usually for a charity show.

In a video announcing the stadium date, Darius says, “I can’t wait, it’s one night only, we’re getting the band back together to play with Jason, so it’s gonna be a great time…I’ll see you guys there! Come on out!”

The show is part of Jason’s High Noon Neon tour. Along with Jason and Hootie, the show will also include rising country star Luke Combs, and Lauren Alaina, whom you may remember as the runner-up on American Idol season 10. She came in second to Scotty McCreery, but now they’re both chart-topping country stars.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 23 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and JasonAldean.com.

