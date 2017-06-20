OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder looking to flip an estate he bought just two years ago

DISNEY/Mark AshmanOneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for nearly $12 million two years ago. Now he’s put it on the market for a little bit more.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the singer and his wife Genevieve are selling the estate for $12.75 million. It was restored and expanded two years ago, which is when the couple purchased it. It features a three-car garage, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wet bar and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace on just over 5,300 square feet of living space. Outdoors, the home features a swimming pool, spa, fire pit and barbecue station.

Ryan doesn’t have much time to spend at home, anyway, considering he and OneRepublic are about to launch a massive summer tour in July.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.