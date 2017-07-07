OneRepublic’s ready for a summer tour full of “no pressure, good vibes…endorphins and sunshine”

Genevieve Tedder/Live NationLast month, OneRepublic opened up a few shows for U2 on the legendary Irish band’s Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, but now they’re heading out on their own trek. Ryan Tedder and the guys kick off this year’s Honda Civic Tour tonight in Kansas City, MO, and Ryan says the acts they’ve picked to join them on the road are “phenomenal” and “insane.”

Coming along on the tour with OneRepublic are Fitz & the Tantrums, best known for their huge hit “Hand Clap,” and British singer James Arthur, who broke through in the U.S. this year thanks to his hit “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

“Fitz is one of the hardest working bands in the industry, they have a huge fan base, their energy is insane,” Ryan tells ABC Radio. “They will hold your attention for every second that you’re watching.”

As for James, Ryan says he’s “one of the best male vocalists, that I’ve heard in a long time.”

“His [hit] ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ — to me, that’s one of my favorite songs that’s come out this year,” says Ryan. That’s high praise from the Grammy-winner, who’s penned numerous hits for artists ranging from Adele to Beyonce to Kelly Clarkson.

“That’s what caught my attention,” he tells ABC Radio. “I heard ‘Say You Won’t Let Go,’ and was like, ‘Who is that? James Arthur? Can we please tour with him?’….he’s phenomenal.”

In addition to a great lineup, Ryan says he’s just happy to be on the road at this time of year.

“No pressure, good vibes, good drinks, good food, outdoors, endorphins, sunshine,” he says, listing all the things he likes about touring in the summer. “Vitamin D…All of y’all need your Vitamin D! You’re gonna get it this summer!”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments