OneRepublic's Oscar-eligible song featured in new ad for "An Inconvenient Sequel"

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Paula LoboVoting for the Academy Awards started Friday, and will run through January 12. To grab voters’ attention, there’s a new add for one of the contenders in the documentary category — and it features a song that’s also eligible for an Oscar nod.

The documentary is An Inconvenient Sequel, a follow-up to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning 2006 climate change-themed documentary, An Inconvenient Truth. OneRepublic recorded a song for the movie called “Truth to Power,” and it’s featured in the ad as well.

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote “Truth to Power,” is gunning for a Best Original Song nod for it. The original movie’s theme song, by Melissa Etheridge, won the Oscar that year.

The ad for An Inconvenient Sequel, which you can now watch via TheHollywoodReporter.com, features footage of many climate-related disasters that have taken place worldwide just since the movie came out in July, including hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and fires.

