OneRepublic heading out on 2017 Honda Civic Tour

Dan MacMedan/WireImageOneRepublic is headlining this year’s 2017 Honda Civic Tour. The 36-date tour gets underway on Friday, July 7 in Kansas City, Missouri and runs through a show on September 12 in The Woodlands, Texas. During the run, OneRepublic also will make eight non-Honda tour stops in Canada.

Opening the shows will be “HandClap” hitmakers Fitz and the Tantrums and the winner of season eight of British X Factor, James Arthur.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local venue time, but AT&T customers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Citi cardmembers will get pre-sale access beginning Wednesday, February 22, also at 10 a.m. local venue time.

In other OneRepublic news, the video for the band’s latest single, “Let’s Hurt Tonight,” was set to debut Thursday on YouTube, and a special remix of the song will be made available at HondaCivicTour.com.

Here are the newly announced OneRepublic tour dates:

7/7 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center^+

7/8 — Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

7/10 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheatre+

7/11 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center^+

7/13 — Noblesville, IN, Klipsch Music Center^+

7/14 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival*^+

7/15 — Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival*^+

7/18 — Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion^+

7/19 — Clarkstown, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre^+

7/21 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live^+

7/22 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion^+

7/23 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre^+

7/25 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center^+

7/26 — Scranton, PA, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^+

7/28 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center^+

7/29 — Wantagh, NY, Jones Beach Theater^+

8/1 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

8/2 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre^+

8/4 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center^+

8/5 — Bangor, ME, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion^+

8/6 — Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^+

8/9 — Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre^+>

8/11 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre^+>

8/12 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage^+>

8/15 — Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre^+>

8/17 — Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre^+>

8/18 — Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place^>

8/19 — Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome^>

8/21 — Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^>

8/22 — Auburn, WA, White River Amphitheatre^+

8/23 — Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^+

8/25 — Wheatland, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre^+

8/26 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre^+

8/27 — Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion^+

8/29 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion+

8/31 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum+

9/1 — Chula Vista, CA, Mattress Firm Amphitheatre^+

9/2 — Anaheim, CA, HONDA Center+

9/6 — Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre^+

9/9 — Englewood, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

9/11 — Dallas, TX, Starplex Pavilion^+

9/12 — The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^+

*Non-Live Nation event

^with Fitz and The Tantrums

+with James Arthur

>Non-Honda Civic Tour date

