One-Take Taylor: New "Delicate" video is here

Mert & MarcusTaylor Swift‘s original video for “Delicate” was a large-scale production with multiple sets and costumes. Her new video for “Delicate” is about as simple as you can imagine.

The vertical video, which is now streaming on Spotify, was shot in one take. Taylor stands in a grassy clearing, wearing a thick coat, black top and her ever-present “J” necklace. She sings the song directly to the camera, though she looks off to the side now and then. Occasionally, she reaches out her hands and waggles her fingers, painted with different-colored nail polish — for emphasis.

What makes the video interesting is the camera work: The camera moves up and down throughout the video, almost as though Taylor’s jumping up and down in extremely slow motion. During the chorus, she spins around and around. The effect is as if someone was holding her hands and swinging her around in a circle like a little kid. She ends the video by directing a big smooch to the camera.

“Delicate” is the latest single from Taylor’s album, Reputation.





