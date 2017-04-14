One in Custody After High-Speed Chase in Hoquiam

A high-speed pursuit reached dangerous speeds in Hoquiam overnight, Police Chief Jeff Myers said in a press release that just before 11 pm Thursday night Sgt. Jeff Salstrom attempted to stop a vehicle in the 600 block of Simpson Avenue for a defective headlight. The vehicle did not have license plates and only had a temporary license tag in the rear which was obscured by dark tinted windows.

The driver initially slowed and started to pull over in the 800 block before pulling back onto the street; the driver then started to accelerate rapidly down Simpson Avenue. Sgt. Salstrom advised he was now in pursuit of the vehicle.

Sgt. Salstrom attempted to pursue the vehicle up and over the Simpson Ave Bridge as the driver continued at a high rate of speed.

On the east side of Hoquiam, the suspect passed another vehicle. The second vehicle changed lanes directly into the path of the pursuing patrol car, causing Sgt. Salstrom to brake. This allowed the suspect vehicle to gain distance on the officer.

As the suspect entered Aberdeen on Simpson Avenue, an Aberdeen officer entered the pursuit and attempted to keep the suspect vehicle in view. The suspect vehicle turned on Williams Street and disappeared.

Officers terminated the pursuit at that time.

Officers canvassed the area and a Hoquiam officer soon located the suspect vehicle abandoned in the 700 block of Simpson Ave in Aberdeen. A witness saw a man running from the vehicle through a nearby yard.

A state trooper in the area to assist located a 39-year old Tacoma man running westbound on Sumner Avenue. It was determined the man was associated with the vehicle and was wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant from the state Department of Corrections. He was arrested and transported to the Hoquiam City Jail on the warrant.

The vehicle, which is apparently owned by a subject from Des Moines, was impounded at the scene and transported to the Hoquiam Police Department; detectives are currently applying for a search warrant for the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

