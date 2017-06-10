One in Custody as Hoquiam Police Investigate Homicide

Hoquiam Police officers and detectives are currently at the scene of a homicide investigation at a residence in the 800 block of Perry Avenue.

At approximately 1219 hours, officers were dispatched to an unknown problem at the residence. Preliminary information indicated two young children, who reside at the home with their parents, told another family member that their father had shot their mother.

The concerned family member went to the location and discovered the body of a 25-year old woman inside the home.

Officers responded to the scene and secured the residence pending the arrival of detectives and the application of a search warrant.

The 25-year old male suspect was located at a residence in Central Park by Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department deputies where he was detained without incident; the male was transported to the Hoquiam Police Department for an interview.

Detectives are currently processing the scene for evidence with the assistance of Coroner Lane Youmans. A pistol has been recovered and an autopsy is being scheduled. Prosecutor Katie Svoboda responded to the scene and has been briefed as to the progress of the investigation.

The suspect will later be transferred to the Grays Harbor County Jail and will be booked for Murder under the Domestic Violence Act pending formal charges from the Grays Harbor County Prosecutor’s Office.

It is not clear at this time exactly what the children witnessed inside the home, but they will later undergo a forensic interview because of their age and will be referred to counseling services.

The investigation is ongoing.

