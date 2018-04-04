On Friday, you can say "Alexa, give me the scoop on Elton John's new tribute albums"

By Andrea Dresdale

Island Records/Universal Music Group NashvilleCome Friday, if you want to find out the story behind the making of the new Elton John tribute albums Revamp and Restoration, all you’ll need to do is ask Alexa.

Elton has teamed with Amazon Music for The Soundboard with Elton John, described as an “immersive original audio program” which will feature conversations with Elton, his longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin, and some of the artists who contributed to Revamp and Restoration, including Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Demi Lovato and Brandon Flowers of the Killers.

As previously reportedly, Revamp features pop and rock acts covering classic Elton tunes, while Restoration features top country stars doing the same. Both albums arrive Friday, April 6.

You can access the program by visting AmazonMusic.com/EltonJohn starting at midnight on Friday. Whenever you tune in, you’ll join the stream in-progress, and hear Elton, Bernie and the stars featured on the album talk about reinterpreting these timeless hits.

Don’t want to sit in front of a computer? Then you can simply say, “Alexa, play The Soundboard with Elton John.”

Elton said in a statement, “It’s been wonderful working with Amazon Music to bring our stories behind the new songs to life and I hope fans will enjoy listening to The Soundboard as much as we did recording it.”

As previously reported, the other acts featured on Revamp and Restoration include Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Alessia Cara, Pink, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus and more.

