On "Ellen," Justin Timberlake gifts Super Bowl "Selfie Kid" with concert tickets

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesRyan McKenna, aka “Selfie Kid,” the 13-year-old with whom Justin Timberlake took a selfie during the Super Bowl halftime show, was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. Of course, Ellen surprised Ryan with a call from none other than JT himself, which caused the boy to freak out.



“It’s nice to meet you, finally,” Justin said, who didn’t actually talk to Ryan at the game. “Oh my God, I can’t believe this!” said an emotional Ryan.

Ryan explained that his father urged him to push his way forward and get next to Justin when they saw him coming up the stairs in the stands during “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” but stressed that they didn’t know in advance that it would happen.

When Ellen asked how Ryan feels about the prospect of being forever remembered as part of the performance, he raved about Justin, saying, “It’s so crazy…he’s just an awesome dancer, singer, and everything!”

But then, after Ellen joked that Justin would now send Ryan money because “now you are a part of his life,” Justin offered Ryan something almost as cool.

“I tell you what I wanna do, because it was so unexpected that you came down and because all of this has happened,” Justin told Ryan. “I thought to myself, ‘I really wanna meet you properly’ so I’m coming…on tour to play in Boston, so I’d like to invite you and your family to come…I’m looking forward…to our second selfie together.”

“Oh my God!…yeah, definitely!” stammered a shocked Ryan.

Ellen also told Ryan that the NFL was giving him a VIP experience to a Patriots home game next season, plus four tickets to a game, and four pre-game field passes.

