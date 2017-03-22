On Ebay, fan selling bag of air from Adele’s record-breaking Australian tour

Alasdair McLellanIf you weren’t able to attend Adele‘s record-breaking run of concerts in Australia, you can still experience a small part of it, thanks to one extremely enterprising fan.

The fan is auctioning of a bag of air — yes, air — supposedly captured at Adele’s March 13 show in Adelaide, Australia. “Grab a piece of history for your Adele collection. A true fan must have this air,” reads the caption.

The item is a clear plastic sandwich bag labeled with the concert location and date, and the words “legit bag of air.” The auction ends March 26, and when we last checked, bidding had reached $15.45 Australian dollars — a little under 12 bucks.

According to the Adelaide Advertiser, the fan, Shaun McDonough, is also selling a bag of air from a Justin Bieber concert in Sydney March 15.

Adele’s concerts were so popular Down Under, it’s not surprising people are willing to pay. According to the Sydney Herald Sun, she sold 600,000 tickets during the tour, with just eight shows. Her show on March 11 at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium drew over 100,000 fans, the biggest single concert attendance in Australian history.

