On Duty Sheriff’s Sergeant Among Three Sent to Hospital From Ocean City Wreck

A Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured in a collision Saturday that sent a total of three people to the hospital. The Washington State Patrol report said that a 34-year-old Ocean Shores woman was driving a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee North on State Route 109 in Ocean City. She attempted a left turn across Southbound traffic and her vehicle was struck head-on by a marked 2012 Dodge Challenger police cruiser driven by Sergeant Don Kolilis.

The impact was reported just before 8 pm Saturday night. The report said it spun the Jeep around and sent the officer’s car into the ditch. The road 2 miles North of Ocean Shores was blocked for over 6 hours while crews investigated.

Passengers in the Jeep included a 22-year-old Ocean Shores woman who was treated at the scene and a 48-year-old Hoquiam woman. The two drivers and the Hoquiam woman were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen with undisclosed injuries.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department could confirm that Kolilis was on duty at the time, however, they couldn’t comment much more during the on-going investigation.

The state patrol report said that it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the accident was under investigation, and charges could be pending.

