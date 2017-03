Olympia Orthopaedics Associates welcomes Dr. Milan Moore to their team. Dr. Moore comes to OOA with over 16 years of experience as a joint replacement specialist at Cascade Orthopaedics in Auburn, Washington. OOA has continued to grow and evolve to serve its expanding patient population throughout the South Sound. The addition of Dr. Moore to […]

The post Olympia Orthopaedic Associates Welcomes Dr. Milan Moore appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments