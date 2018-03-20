"Oh, God, no!" Kelly Clarkson on whether her kids have watched her one and only movie

20th Century Fox/19 EntertainmentKelly Clarkson has made no bones about the fact that she loathes From Justin to Kelly, the 2003 movie she was forced to make with runner-up Justin Guarini after she won American Idol. And in a new interview, she sounds like she’s dead set against her kids seeing it…ever.

Asked if her kids know about the movie, Kelly tells Rolling Stone, “Oh, God, no! It’s one of my nanny’s favorite movies — and I’m like, ‘I swear to God, I’ll fire you.’ I was contractually obligated [to make it]. I didn’t want to.”

“I show them cool stuff like, you know, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter,” Kelly adds.



Kelly also addresses the fact that, during her legendary American Idol audition, she seemed very confident for an unknown.

“Honestly, my place had just burned down in L.A., I had lived in my car for three days, and I literally had made that outfit I was wearing,” she laughs, recalling that moment. “I think the only reason I was probably confident is I had nothing to lose!”

