Officials will reveal Thursday whether charges will be filed in Prince's death

By ABC News Radio

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesAlmost two years to the day after Prince died, officials in Carver County, Minnesota will announce Thursday whether anyone will face charges in the music legend’s death.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. local time April 19 at the Carver County Justice Center in Chaska, the county seat. Prince’s Paisley Park residence and studios are located in nearby Chanhassen, in the same county, about a half-hour southwest of Minneapolis.

- Advertisement -

Prince was found dead at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016 at age 57. Six weeks later, his cause of death was ruled to be an overdose of the prescription pain medication fentanyl, which is some 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Since his death, investigators have looked into whether Prince obtained fentanyl legally and, if not, who may have provided it to him.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments