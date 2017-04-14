Officer at Stafford Creek Corrections Center Wins Statewide Agency Award

Valentina Lopez, a corrections officer at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen has been named Correctional Officer of the Year at the prison.

She was recognized with 89 other employees from Department of Corrections offices and facilities from across the state during the department’s Annual Agency Awards ceremony April 14 in Tumwater.

The awards recognize employees’ work contributions to the department and are nominated by their colleagues. The Correctional Officer/Community Corrections Officer of the Year recognition is presented to an officer whose performance goes above and beyond normal requirements and who demonstrates their commitment to the Department’s Goals and Mission. This officer maintains a positive attitude, provides sound decision making, and a strong commitment to teamwork. S/he is an effective communicator, treating others with dignity, fairness, and respect. S/he is a positive role model and maintains professionalism at all times.

Stafford Creek Corrections Center is a minimum, medium-and-maximum-custody level facility that houses 1,936 male inmates located about nine miles southwest of Aberdeen.

