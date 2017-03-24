Ocosta School District Invites Community to Earthquake/Tsunami Preparedness Event Saturday

The Ocosta School District is hosting a Community Event at the Elementary School tomorrow, Chuck Wallace, Deputy Director of the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Agency said staff will teach the community about the school’s vertical evacuation structure.

“When you should go there when you should use it. What happens once you’re up there? Then Steve Schmeling is going to talk about how to get into the doors. Then they’re going to have a couple of events for children where they can start putting together a ‘go bag.’ Emergency Management and the City of Westport are going to have stuff there too.”

Voters in the Ocosta School District approved a 14 million dollar bond in 2013 to replace the ’round building’ with a state of the art elementary school that includes a table-top style roof over the gym that can withstand a Cascadia quake and tsunami surge, and shelter 1,000 people from any debris that may be moved around during a tsunami.

Tomorrow’s event runs from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Ocosta Elementary School in Cohasset Beach, on your way to Westport.

The Ocosta School District would like to invite all community members to an earthquake/tsunami vertical evacuation event at the Ocosta Elementary School gym on Saturday, March 25th, from 11:00 to 1:00. The Ocosta School District Elementary School is the FIRST Vertical Evacuation, Tsunami Engineered, Safe Haven Building in North America. The purpose of the event is to provide information on what to expect should an earthquake, followed by a tsunami occur, how to gain access to the tsunami vertical evacuation area, and how to prepare for such an emergency. The event is FREE and will include activities for adults and school-age children. Lunch will be provided. Please join us for this informative and fun community activity!

