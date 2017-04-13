Ocean Shores Seeks Public Input on Design Alternatives for Point Brown Avenue

Administrators at the City of Ocean Shores are asking the online public to vote on design alternatives for upgrades proposed to Point Brown Avenue. As mentioned in our story earlier this month, the city invited the public to a meeting at the convention center on April 4th to preview the options, and begin to gather input.

A press release from the city said that citizens, businesses, property owners, and visitors unable to attend the April 4, 2017 Open House can now vote online for the preliminary design alternatives presented at the Open House.

The online voting period will be active from April 13, 2017 to May 14, 2017.

To access the voting page, please visit the City’s website at www.osgov.com, and look under the “Hot Topics” section. Presentation material from the April 4 Open House is available on the main voting page.

Feedback from this voting process in conjunction with the information gained at the Open House will be incorporated into the final decision matrix for selecting a preferred alternative.

Key priorities incorporated into the preliminary alternatives are to maintain access while improving pedestrian and bicycle safety, revitalize the commercial downtown core, and accommodate peak visitor events.

Additional project priorities include improved aesthetics and continued easy access to local businesses with readily available on-street parking.

